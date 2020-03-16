Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $17.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

