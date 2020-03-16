Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Camtek from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 3,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,613. The firm has a market cap of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68. Camtek has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

