Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.31. 550,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

