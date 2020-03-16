Capital One Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $19,001,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

