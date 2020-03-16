Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 191.83% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,422. Capri has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,968.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

