Carboncoin Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Carboncoin has a market cap of $68,494.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00658825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

