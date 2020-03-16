Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98.57 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, Gate.io and OKEx. Cardano has a market cap of $655.14 million and approximately $98.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006146 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.03309330 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000569 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 177.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Upbit, ABCC, DragonEX, Cryptohub, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Indodax, OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptomate and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

