Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 2,082,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

