CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $2.99. 390,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,365. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

