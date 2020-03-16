CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Barclays raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 390,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,365. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

