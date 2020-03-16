Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

CARS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

