Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $90.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $7.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.47. 167,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,052,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,486 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

