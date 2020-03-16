carVertical Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market capitalization of $656,715.11 and approximately $8,610.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

