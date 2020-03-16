Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $2.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.70 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

CASA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 10,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,647. The company has a market cap of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

