Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $16.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.00. 416,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,770. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.