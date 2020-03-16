Caspian (CSP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,395.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Caspian has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $210,395.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

