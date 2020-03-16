Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.98 million and a PE ratio of -29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,813,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.