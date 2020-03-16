Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $64,585.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00852754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,129,405 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.