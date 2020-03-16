Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 155,504 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,000. Hilton Hotels comprises approximately 0.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Hilton Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $8.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.