Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.13% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3,478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,196,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,316. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Stephens dropped their price target on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

