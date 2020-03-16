Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 262,966 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 596,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 118,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EVO Payments news, Director David Wayne Leeds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian acquired 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $489,444.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 3,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

