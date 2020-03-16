Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases New Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Clarivate Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,364,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,131 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 1,765,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of CCC stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.