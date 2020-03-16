Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 2,245,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

