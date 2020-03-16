Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 903,575 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 903,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 0.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.77% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. 109,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

