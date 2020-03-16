Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $15.57 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,568,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 0.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $8.21 on Monday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,555. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,614. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

