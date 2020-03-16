Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $7.74 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,273. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

