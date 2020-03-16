Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

CAT traded down $6.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

