Cato Corp Same-Store Sales Down 3% in February, Shares Drop by 12.8% (NYSE:CATO)

Cato’s (NYSE:CATO) same-store sales fell 3% during the month of February. Cato’s shares dropped by 12.8% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

CATO traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 346,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.37. Cato has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

