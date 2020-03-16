Ccore Market Cap Tops $6,309.25 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $6,309.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

