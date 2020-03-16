CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of CDW worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of CDW traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.08. 123,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

