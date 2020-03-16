Celer Network Price Down 60.3% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $4.23 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

