Cellcom Israel (CEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CEL opened at $2.23 on Monday. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.