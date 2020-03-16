Centauri (CTX) Reaches Market Cap of $18,860.68

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $18,860.68 and $25.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centauri has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.29 or 0.04473849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00068062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00040199 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

