Ceragon Networks Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

