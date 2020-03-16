Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

CERN opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

