Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cerner alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $64.43 on Monday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.