CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,555. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.