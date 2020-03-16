Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,310,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 142,104 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:UMH opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

