Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of CryoPort worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CYRX opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.