Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Quadrant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGC. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $388.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

