Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Chart Industries worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

