Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Charter Communications worth $765,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $65.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $343.15 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.