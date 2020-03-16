Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 2.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.38.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $454.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $343.15 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

