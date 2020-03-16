ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, BigONE and ZB.COM. ChatCoin has a market cap of $650,649.12 and approximately $143,282.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00032970 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00112843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.42 or 1.00558002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00083485 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000851 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, HitBTC, LBank, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

