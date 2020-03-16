Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.65% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $383,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded down $58.85 on Monday, reaching $571.51. 1,208,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $838.47 and a 200-day moving average of $822.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.