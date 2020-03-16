Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $400,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

Shares of CMG traded down $67.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $562.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,257. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $565.01 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $838.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

