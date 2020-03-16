Chronologic Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $102,260.35 and approximately $492.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,402 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.