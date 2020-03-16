Chubb Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $121.86 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.