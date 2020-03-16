Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $62.31. 2,603,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,284. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

