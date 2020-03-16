Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

